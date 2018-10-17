Wild Creep Past Coyotes Tuesday

The Minnesota Wild beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center to improve the .500 on the season. The Wild is now 2-2-2 on the year after the win.

After Arizona took a 1-0 lead in the first period on a Brendan Perlini power play goal, Mikael Granlund tied the game for Minnesota with an even-strength goal at 3:40 of the second period, assisted by Jared Spurgeon.

Eric Staal would net the eventual game-winner at 6:18 of the third period, while Devan Dubnyk made 31 saves in the win.

The Wild will play at Dallas on Friday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45.