The Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1 Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild is now 39-24-7 on the season.

Colorado took a 1-0 lead into the locker room at the first intermission. Mikko Koivu's 13th goal of the season tied the game for Minnesota at 13:56 of the second period.

However, the tie would be short-lived, as Nikita Zadorov gave the Avs back the lead less than a minute later. Colorado would score three more goals in the third period to pull away for the win.

The Wild's grip on the third-place slot in the Central Division loosened with the loss. What could have been a seven-point edge over Colorado shrunk to just three points, with the Wild currently sitting at 85 points and the Avs at 82.