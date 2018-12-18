Wife of Holdingford Teacher, Coach Killed in Crash Near Sartell

HOLDINGFORD -- The community of Holdingford has been rocked by the news of a deadly crash involving one of their own. Thirty-year-old Casey Myers , and her unborn baby, were killed in a crash Monday morning near Sartell .

Holdingford School District Superintendent Chris Swenson says Casey was the wife of Matthew Myers who has taught and coached in the district for the last five or six years. He's a junior high math teacher and the head varsity boys basketball coach.

Swenson says he met with school staff Monday.

One, how we're going to grieve with this. We're always worried about our students, but I'm just as worried about our staff in times like this.

Swenson says they have counselors and clergy available to help teachers, other employees, and students.

We have counseling services available. I have reached out to some other local school districts and if need be they said they'd be willing to send over their counselors as well. I've also reached out to local clergy.

The Holdingford boys basketball game scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.

A Go Fund Me page for the family of Casey Myers has been set-up.