Who Wrote The NFL Theme Song For Fox?

Cort The Pianist/YOUTUBE

This kid does a great job playing the Fox NFL Theme song...doesn't he? That got me thinking...who wrote that song?

BATMAN ON STEROIDS- THE CREATION OF THE NFL THEME SONGS AMAZING STORY

From what I have learned, the gentleman who wrote the now theme song for FOX NFL is a man named Scott Schreer. Scott is really something. The name you don't hear...but boy do you hear his music.

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT SCOTT SCHREER?

He has received 6 Emmy nominations, and has written sports themes for a bunch of organizations. I've read the story and it's amazing how this theme song was created. Schreer was contacted to compose something unique and in a hurry. He pulled together over 40 instrumentalists to play on a few different ideas, and had those ideas ready by the deadline.

Thinkstock

READ THE AMAZING FULL STORY ABOUT SCOTT SCHREER

The powers that be like one part of one song, and another part of the other...They pieced them together and the rest is history. It's an amazing story. CLICK HERE for the full story.