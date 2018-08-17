‘When Home Won’t Let You Stay’ Artist to Host Meet and Greet

ST. CLOUD -- After being on display throughout most of the summer at local businesses, a popular art exhibit has now moved into the Paramount Theatre.

The exhibit, "When Home Won't Let You Stay" kicked off on World Refugee Day in June. The portrait exhibit helps tell the story of a refugee by using a picture and a short description.

The artist James Bowey and St. Cloud organization Unite Cloud partnered to bring the exhibit to the St. Cloud metro area. As the exhibit wraps up, Bowey will be doing a meet and greet with the community. Natalie Ringsmuth is the director of Unite Cloud. She says the event is on deck for Thursday, August 23.

"We're inviting everyone to come and join us from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. that night. From 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. we're going to have free food and drinks and a viewing of the exhibit. Then from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. there's going to be an artist talk."

Ringsmuth says Bowey is going to be talking about utilizing empathy when it comes to talking with refugees in the community.

Tickets to the event are free, for ticket information follow the link below.

In the meantime, you can check out the free exhibit at the Paramount Theatre throughout this month during their regular operating hours.