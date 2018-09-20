Weather Announcements for Thursday, September 20th, 2018

UNDATED -- We have some weather related announcements for Thursday, September 20th, 2018.

Sports:

-- Central Minnesota Youth Soccer Association (CMYSA) is canceling all Rec. soccer tonight.

-- The St. Cloud area school district Eagle and Tiger Youth Football Leagues are canceled for tonight Thursday, due to wet field conditions.

-- Parochial Athletic Association 5th and 6th-grade soccer and football games are canceled for Thursday, due to wet field conditions.

-- Sauk Rapids Softball Association, all fall co-rec league games are canceled for Thursday, they'll be made up a week from Sunday.

-- St. John's Prep boy's soccer vs Minnewaska Thursday night canceled, will be made up Friday at 5:15, girl's tennis at Long Prairie canceled for Thursday.

If you have a weather related announcement, please call our cancelations line (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.