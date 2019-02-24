Weather Announcements for Monday, February 25th, 2019

UNDATED -- Weather related announcements for Monday, February 25th, 2019.

SCHOOLS (2 HOURS LATE):

-- Albany (No AM Pre-school)

-- Benton Stearns Voyagers and New Frontiers School

-- Foley

-- Kimball Area (No AM Pre-school. Cubs Club opening at 8:30 a.m.)

-- Little Falls Community Schools

-- Milaca (No morning pre-school)

-- Princeton of Peace Lutheran (No before care)

-- ROCORI (No morning Pre-school)

-- St. Cloud (No AM early Childhood)

-- Sartell-St. Stephen (no AM early childhood)

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice (no AM early childhood)

CHURCHES:

-- 8:00 a.m. masses will be canceled at Saints Peter and Paul in Richmond and St. Boniface in Cold Spring.

If you have a weather related announcement, call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.