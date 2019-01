ST. CLOUD -- We have some weather related announcements for Monday, December 31, 2018.

MISC :

-- Julie's Kanine K-12 puppy kindergarten class for Monday night is canceled.

-- Lake George warming shelter is shut down Monday due to weather. Will open again on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.