Wayne M. Brinkman, 93, St. Cloud

November 13, 1924 - August 28, 2018

Funeral services will be at 11AM on Friday, September 14, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Wayne M. Brinkman who died Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at Cherrywood South Assisted Living in St. Cloud. Burial will be at 2PM with full military honors at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery, Little Falls. Visitation for family and friends will be from 5PM - 8PM on Thursday, September 13, 2018 and also after 10AM on Friday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Wayne was born in Watson, MN to John and Olga (Klefstad) Brinkman. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII and the Korean War. Wayne met and fell in love with Evelyn Thoennes and were married on September 26, 1950 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He worked as a manager and was a partner at National Bushing and Parts for over 53 years until retiring. Wayne loved to travel. He and Evelyn visited all of the U.S. states & provinces of Canada as well as many places in Europe. Wayne enjoyed spending time at his lake home. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and the crossword puzzle from the paper every day. Wayne was a caregiver, a humble man who could make friends wherever he went. He kept busy with his projects but never let them take away from his time with family.

Survivors include son, David (Debra) of St. Cloud; granddaughters, Calinda (Derik) Wright of St. Cloud; Solana Brinkman of Crystal; and great grandchildren, Josiah, Delilah and Isaiah Wright and brother, Milton Brinkman of Sun City, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evelyn (June 14, 2015) and his sister, Delores Sartell.