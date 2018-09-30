Watkins Man Hurt in Two Vehicle Collision

KIMBALL -- A Watkins man was hurt when the vehicle he was driving was hit from behind. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 9:15 a.m. Sunday on Highway 55 in Kimball.

Thirty-seven-year-old Bruce Schmitz of Watkins was driving east when he stopped to make a left turn, waiting for westbound traffic to clear before turning. His vehicle was struck from behind by a car driven by 29-year-old Courtney Eystad of South Haven. Schmitz' vehicle was pushed forward coming to a rest in the ditch.

Schmitz was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His four passengers were not hurt. Eystad was not hurt.