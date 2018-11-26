Watkins Man Arrested on Assault Charges Involving Shotgun [VIDEO]

WATKINS -- A Watkins man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a loaded shotgun at a person during an argument early Sunday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Meeker Avenue North in Watkins.

The Meeker County Sheriff's office says that 26-year-old Michael Downham pointed the shotgun at the victim during an argument. Sheriff Brian Cruze says while deputies searched the home, the gun used in the assault was found along with drug-related items.

Downham was arrested on 2nd-degree assault and obstruction of justice charges.

Deputies also found that Downham was assisted in the assault and additional charges on at least one other person is expected.