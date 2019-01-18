Warren D. Vigen, 79, St. Cloud

December 24, 1939 - January 15, 2019

Memorial Services will be at 11AM on Friday, January 25, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud for Warren D. Vigen, age 79, of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Pastor Darin Seaman will officiate and interment will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Family and friends may call from 9:30 – 11AM on Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Warren was born on December 24, 1939 in Crookston to William and Olive (Brevig) Vigen. He grew up in Fergus Falls and graduated from Fergus Falls High School and Wahpeton School of Science. Warren moved to Detroit Lakes to pursue his passion for business and retail working for L.J. Norby Company. He met and married the love of his life Beata “Betty” (Dombeck) Vigen on October 2, 1965 in Detroit Lakes. Together, they had 2 children, David and Mia. The family moved to St. Cloud where Warren continued his career opening a new Norby’s. In 1977, he moved to Plymouth, New Hampshire where he used his entrepreneurial skills to open his first retail store, Beata’s In Fashion. Missing their Minnesota family, he moved back and proceeded to open five more women’s clothing stores offering brand name fashions for less. He and Betty later opened The Fashion Exchange, a retail consignment boutique which they had for 12 years until he retired in 2004.

Warren enjoyed skiing, fishing, camping and spent weekends up North enjoying the summer sunsets on his beloved pontoon. He loved golf and served as the President of the St. Cloud Country Club in 1984. Warren was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud for over 30 years serving as a Deacon and an Elder.

Survivors include his wife, Betty of 53 years; son, David of St. Cloud; daughter, Mia (Michael) Jerva of Glenview, Illinois; grandchildren, Marlye, Avery, Michael, Faye Jerva and Ari Vigen; brother, Richard (Sandra) of Bloomington and sister, Marcia Ferber of Fergus Falls.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald and Charles and sister, Delores Nelson.

Warren’s family would like to thank the staff of the VA Medical Center, Building 49, Floor 1 for their compassion, dignity and respect administered not only to Warren but to all the other veterans in their care. You are truly blessed people.