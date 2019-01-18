Wanted Ramsey County Man Arrested in Sartell

SARTELL -- A man wanted for aggravated robbery in Ramsey County has been arrested in Sartell.

Sartell Police were tipped off at 9:00 a.m. Friday that 28-year-old Montrell Harris was at a home in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue North.

The St. Cloud SWAT team assisted in the arrest because Harris was known to have a history of gun use.

Authorities say because the home was near Sartell Middle School and the Early Childhood classes at the school district's offices, school staff were notified and each build was put into containment during the incident.

Harris was taken to Stearns County Jail.