Walz Needs GOP Help to Deliver on Agenda for Rural Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Gov. Tim Walz's budget contains lots of things that leaders from greater Minnesota have been seeking -- more money for schools, local governments, highways, and rural broadband to name just a few.

But the new Democratic governor's chances of delivering on them will depend on whether he can find enough support among GOP senators. They come mostly from greater Minnesota and generally oppose the tax proposals that would fund his spending initiatives, such as a 20-cent gas tax hike.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says he doesn't think he'll have trouble keeping his caucus united against tax increases.

Still, he says the governor's proposals for expanding rural broadband, making schools safer, and increasing state aid to cities and counties are areas where Republicans and Democrats can find some common ground.