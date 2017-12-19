Waite Park To Sell Vacant Property

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park officials are looking at selling some land down the road from City Hall.

During a work session Monday night, the council decided to put the piece of property located at 51 11th Avenue South, near Kennedy Transmission and China Star restaurant, up for sale.

The site was once the home of the city's public works facility.

City Administrator Shaunna Johnson says the site has sat empty for a while and the city has no further use for the property. She says they are working with their attorney to decide the best way to handle the sale before they start the bidding process.

As for the most recent former public works facility, which is behind Gander Mountain, Johnson says the city plans to keep that property.

Waite Park opened their new 65,000 square-foot facility on County Road 137 and 17th Avenue South back in August.