Waite Park to Bid Out Amphitheater, Construction This Spring

WAITE PARK -- It won't be long before you can visit Waite Park's newest attraction.

The Waite Park city council approved plans and authorized going out for bids on their amphitheater project during Tuesday's meeting.

City Administrator Shaunna Johnson says they have been working with Oertel Architects on design changes for the project to help cut back on costs.

The amphitheater designs call for roughly 5,000 seats, ticket and concession stands, walking trails around the quarry, and about 1,200 parking spaces.

The total cost for the project is estimated at just over $12 million, with $5 million coming from state bonding money. The rest will come from half-cent sales tax dollars and sponsorship/naming rights.

Johnson says they expect to begin construction this spring with most of the project wrapped up by July 2020, with hopes of holding their first concert in August 2020.

The amphitheater will be located south of Highway 23, just south of Luther Honda, on the west end of Waite Park.