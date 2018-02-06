UPDATE: Several Pieces of Property Damaged in Waite Park Fire
WAITE PARK -- A motorhome, pickup, boat, and garage were all damaged in a Waite Park fire just before noon Tuesday.
Waite Park Police and Fire were dispatched to a home at 613 2nd Street North for a camper fully engulfed in flames.
The fire started in the camper but then spread to a pickup and the garage at the home. A neighbor's boat was also damaged in the fire.
The cause of the blaze isn't known at this time, and no injuries have been reported.