UPDATE: Several Pieces of Property Damaged in Waite Park Fire

Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON

WAITE PARK -- A motorhome, pickup, boat, and garage were all damaged in a Waite Park fire just before noon Tuesday.

Waite Park Police and Fire were dispatched to a home at 613 2nd Street North for a camper fully engulfed in flames.

The fire started in the camper but then spread to a pickup and the garage at the home. A neighbor's boat was also damaged in the fire.

The cause of the blaze isn't known at this time, and no injuries have been reported.

Filed Under: fire, House Fire, St. Joseph Fire Department, Waite Park, waite park fire department
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top