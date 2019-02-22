Waite Park Police Locate Missing Woman and Child

WAITE PARK -- A central Minnesota mother and son who have been missing since October have been located.

Authorities say 17-year-old Morgan Styke and her 9-month-old son Bobby Spence were found around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon at a home in Waite Park.

Police Chief Dave Bentrud says they are both physically fine and have been moved into safe housing.

The boy's father, 19-year-old James Spence , has not been located, and criminal charges are not expected to be filed.