Waite Park Police Investigating Report of Armed Break-In

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park Police are investigating a report of an armed break-in at a home and an adjacent business in the 1500 block of County Road 137.

Officers were dispatched on an alarm call Thursday night just before midnight. Police arrived to find a side door to the business and a second door to the home left open.

The two occupants of the home said two men forced their way in armed with handguns and took them captive. One of the men watched over the residents while the other ransacked the home. The suspects then forced entry into the adjacent business and tripped the alarm. They left the two victims unhurt and made off with cash and jewelry.

A police dog was called in but was unable to track the suspects.

The victims say the suspects were wearing masked and other clothing to conceal their identity but one man was about 5-feet-nine-inches tall and weighing about 250-pounds, while the other was about 6-feet tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Waite Park Police at (320) 251-3281 or Tri-County Crimestoppers at (800) 255-1301.