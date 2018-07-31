Waite Park Man Charged With Domestic Assault, Threats [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park man is accused of slapping his girlfriend, throwing her across the room and threatening to kill her.

The victim told police she was at the home of 59-year-old Efrem Jackson last Thursday when Jackson became upset when the TV wasn't working properly.

The woman said she sighed out loud and Jackson became upset. According to the criminal charges, Jackson began calling her names, slapped her across the face, threw her into a coffee table and threatened to kill her if she called police.

The woman told investigators her ribs were sore from being thrown into the table and believed Jackson may kill her, so she waited until he fell asleep and then left.

Jackson denied preventing the woman from leaving, said she was drunk and fell multiple times and that she tried to assault him but he pushed her away.

Jackson is charged with two felony counts of domestic assault and a felony terroristic threats charge.

He has prior convictions of violating a domestic abuse no-contact order in 2012 and 2013.

Jackson's due in court August 13th.