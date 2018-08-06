VINCE GILL BRINGS FAMOUS NASHVILLE SESSION PLAYERS TO WE FEST

I can't tell you how exciting it was to see Vince Gill, Mr. Amy Grant, as he calls himself... on stage at We Fest; and not only that, but the amazing players he had with him.

When I was trying to make a name for myself, there were several names in country music that we all new as players. Paul Franklin, Steel Guitarist, was one of them. Talk about a legacy. Paul has obviously influenced several generations of guitarists to take up the steel guitar. Almost every band I saw this weekend had someone playing steel; It's that haunting instrument that makes a song a perfect song.

Will Ireland Getty Images

Paul Franklin, was just ONE of the may well known players that musicians envy. His whole band was made of amazing talented session players. Thank you Vince, for bringing these unbelievable talents; and YOU...to We Fest.