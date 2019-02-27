Vikings Pick Up Zimmer Contract Option

The Minnesota Vikings exercised the 2020 contract option on head coach Mike Zimmer Wednesday morning. Zimmer's contract was previously set to expire after the upcoming 2019 season.

Zimmer, 62, has coached the Vikings for five seasons. During that time, he has posted a 47-32-1 regular season record. He has led the Vikings to the playoffs twice, posting a 1-2 overall record in the postseason.

The Vikings reached the NFC Championship game in the 2017-18 season, but failed to make the playoffs in 2018 with a 8-7-1 record.