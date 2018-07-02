Vietnam Veterans to be Honored for Their Service Wednesday

PRINCETON -- Veterans of one of America's hardest-fought wars will be honored on Independence Day.

Vietnam Veterans will be honored during a ceremony at the Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds at noon. This ceremony is part of a three-day exhibit called The Wall that Heals which is sponsored by several local government and veteran organizations including:

Princeton American Legion Post 216

Zimmerman American Legion Post 560

Princeton VFW Post 806

City of Princeton

Mille Lacs County Ag Society

Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce

Any veterans that were on active duty during the Vietnam war from November 1955 to May 15, 1975, are invited to attend.

St. Cloud VA staff will be available to discuss enrollment in the VA and provide information on benefit programs. They'll be there Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.