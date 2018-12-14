Victor J. Lauer, 94, Albany

February 11, 1924 - December 13, 2018

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Victor J. Lauer, age 94 of Albany will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, December 18 at the Church of Seven Dolors in Albany. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Victor died Thursday, December 13 at the Mother of Mercy Campus of Care in Albany. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM, Monday, December 17 and again after 9:30 AM Tuesday at the Seven Dolors gathering space. Parish prayers will be at 4:00PM Monday, followed by the Knights of Columbus praying at 6:30PM at the church in Albany. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Victor was born February 11, 1924 in Farming to Christian and Barbara (Wilms) Lauer. He married Hilde Silvers on June 7, 1948 in Farming. Victor farmed near Farming until he retired. He enjoyed music and he sang in the St. Catherine Church choir for many years. He was a member of the Church of Seven Dolors, the Seven Dolors Knight of Columbus and Catholic United Financial.

He is survived by his children, Rich (Mary) Lauer, Sauk Centre; Jo (Jim) Gwost, St. Cloud; Mel (Karen) Lauer, Anchorage, AK; Michael (Karen) Lauer, Des Moines, IA; Betty (Raphael) Mrozek, Albany; Julie Vornholt, Columbia, MO; Helen (Steve) Bechtold, Blackduck; Sharon (Jim) Randazzo, St. Paul; Bill (Pam) Lauer, Apple Valley; Anne (Don) Johnson, Blaine; and Gerald (Stacie) Lauer, Anchorage, AK. He is also survived by his brother, Florian Lauer, St. Paul; his sister, RoseMarie Gram, Minneapolis; 39 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren with one more on the way!

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Hilde; son, Steve Lauer; his brothers Clarence, Ralph, Romie, Art, Wally and Al Lauer.