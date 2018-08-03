VEX Robotics Comes to Benton County Fair

SAUK RAPIDS -- Besides your traditional fair favorites like rides and fried foods, the Benton County Fair has something more unique this year, robots.

VEX Robotics has their robot demonstrations set up in the Discovery Building throughout the week of the fair. The organization hosts robotics competitions throughout the state. Aaron Barker is with VEX Robotics he says the program is supported by the community.

"The program itself, what's really unique about the program is it's completely operated off of donations and sponsorships from the community. That's what's really unique about VEX is it has become a community involved event. We have a lot of volunteers that run this and sponsorships from local area businesses as well that keep this thing up and running."

Kids as young as kindergarten aged can get involved with VEX Robotics by building a robot. As kids get older the robots they build are more advanced and are expected to complete various functions at competitions. Barker says they have a big event planned this weekend.

"We have a very special event that we are hosting this Saturday right here at the fair. We have the first-ever tournament in the United States here at the Benton County Fair. We have seven different states coming to represent at this place."

The tournament will begin at noon on Saturday in the Discovery Building. If you're looking to learn more about VEX Robotics follow the link below.