Vernita M. Berndt, 74, Becker

January 12, 1944 - March 7, 2018

Funeral Services will be at 1PM on Monday, March 12, 2018 at Hope Lutheran Church in Orrock for Vernita M. Berndt, age 74, who passed away at CentraCare Health Center in Monticello on March 7, 2018. Rev. Stephen Seiffert will officiate and burial will be in Orrock cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Monday at the church in Orrock. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Vernita was born January 12, 1944 to Bennie and Verna (Haugan) Hanson in Princeton. She was employed at Fingerhut in St. Cloud for 14 years and also worked at the Elim Nursing Home in Princeton as a Certified Nursing Assistant, retiring in 2003. Vernita was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Orrock and was the organist for many years. She was an attentive listener, enjoyed dancing, attended concerts and going to the movies.