Verizon: St. Cloud Among Top 50 Small Cities for Small Business

ST. CLOUD -- The Granite City is one of the best small cities in America for small businesses, according to a new report from the telecom giant Verizon.

St. Cloud comes in at number 27 on the list.

Verizon used the following metrics: population -- cities had to fall between 50,000 and 75,000 people -- education -- cities ranked better the more people they had with higher ed degrees -- other markers included travel time to work, income per capita, broadband access, loans and tax scores.

A couple other Minnesota cities, Eagan and Maple Grove ranked 25th and 29th.