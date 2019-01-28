VA Holding Health Care Enrollment Fair in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD -- Veterans interested in signing up to be a part of the VA healthcare system will have an opportunity this week.

The Meeker County Veterans Service Office and the St. Cloud VA are hosting a walk-in health care enrollment fair on Tuesday.

Some benefits include flexibility, low or no co-pays, and a $700 yearly cap on prescriptions. It’s easy to apply, just bring a copy of your DD 214 and 2018 annual household income.

Veterans who have applied in the past and been denied are encouraged to reapply because of changes to the benefits program that may change eligibility.

The enrollment fair will be held at the Litchfield Public Library from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. An optional informational presentation will be held at 4:00 p.m.