Utility Work to Cause Lane Closures on East St. Germain Street

ST. CLOUD -- Utility work on East St. Germain Street in St. Cloud will cause some lane closures starting Sunday.

Crews will be working in the area from Lincoln Avenue to 300 feet east of 10th Avenue Northeast. The work will cause intermittent traffic interruptions which will reduce East St. Germain to one lane of traffic.

The project will also affect the Highway 10 frontage road entrance south of East St. Germain Street.