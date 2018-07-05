US Teen to Meet Somali President After Quran Recitation Win

(Photo: Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A Minnesota teenager who became the first American to win a prestigious Quran recitation contest will travel to Somalia to meet the country's president.

Ahmed Burhan Mohamed has become a local celebrity since winning the Dubai International Holy Quran award last month. The 17-year-old beat out more than 100 other contestants from around the world.

Reports say Mohamed will travel to Somalia this week at the invitation of the East African country's president, who wishes to meet and congratulate the teen. Minnesota is home to the largest Somali population in the United States.