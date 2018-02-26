New Sartell Police, Fire Facilities May Take First Step

SARTELL -- It's been on the back burner for the past decade but a new facility may soon be coming for the Sartell Police and Fire departments.

During Monday's city council meeting, a public hearing will be held on the city's Capital Improvement Plan, which includes a new public safety facility.

City Administrator Mary Degiovanni says the last time this project was addressed the economy was in a recession and now the city is more financially sound.

"Right now we can do it with a minimal impact on taxpayers because of the structure we have in our financial play in waiting until other debts are paid off until starting new projects."

Since the project was first addressed in 2008, both departments have grown in staff and have been limited in space to operate in.

Police Chief Jim Hughes says the lack of space has impacted their ability to train efficiently in regards to emergency response.

"As the community continued to grow, as well as the departments, it was obvious there was a need for both departments to have new facilities to handle the additional equipment and staff."

Hughes says they are looking at building a joint facility between the departments on a new piece of land along Pinecone Road.

Degiovanni says if the resolution is approved during the meeting, we may start seeing designs and cost estimates by this summer.