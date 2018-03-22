UPDATE: Roofing Materials Source of Fire At New Sartell School

SARTELL -- A fire was quickly contained at the construction site of the new Sartell High School Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:00 p.m. Fire chief Jim Sattler says crews were working on the roof when some tar kettles used to keep tar in a liquid form, caught on fire.

He says the tar and the machines were a loss, however there was no damage done to the structure of the building and no one was hurt.