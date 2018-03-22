UPDATE: Roofing Materials Source of Fire At New Sartell School
SARTELL -- A fire was quickly contained at the construction site of the new Sartell High School Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened around 1:00 p.m. Fire chief Jim Sattler says crews were working on the roof when some tar kettles used to keep tar in a liquid form, caught on fire.
He says the tar and the machines were a loss, however there was no damage done to the structure of the building and no one was hurt.
The new Sartell High School is located along Pinecone Road next to Oak Ridge Elementary.