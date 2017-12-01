They are looking for 29-year-old Robert Dawson of St. Cloud. He is a black man that is six-feet, three inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. If you know where Dawson is you are encouraged to call 911 immediately.

Police say Dawson shot a 50-year-old man in the back at about 8:00 p.m. Saturday inside an apartment in the 400 block of 9th Avenue North. The investigation revealed that the shooter had come to the victim’s apartment with three other men and had fired several rounds one of which struck the victim. The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by Gold Cross in serious but stable condition.