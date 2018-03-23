UPDATE: Paynesville Couple’s Deaths Ruled as a Homicide

PAYNESVILLE -- The deaths of an elderly Paynesville couple have officially been ruled homicides according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, the Paynesville Police Department responded to a welfare check/missing persons report at the home of 93-year-old Wilbert and 80-year-old Gloria Scheel. After family members had checked the home, the couple's niece called authorities.

Officers were unable to find either the couple, or their grandson, 30-year-old Gregory Scheel, who lived with them. At about 5:00 p.m. Thursday, their vehicle was found in rural Kandiyohi County. After searching the car, their bodies were found underneath carpet that was inside the vehicle.

Shortly after finding the couple's car, authorities found Gregory Scheel on foot, south of where the car was found on County Road 5. He was taken to Kandiyohi County Jail, where he was interviewed by investigators.