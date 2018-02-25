UPDATE: Name Released of Man Who Died in Foley Crash

FOLEY -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the man who died in a crash on Highway 23, just east of Foley.

Troopers say 77-year-old James Demarais was killed in the crash.

The incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of County Road 66 and Highway 23

Authorities say an SUV heading south on County Road 66 failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck broadside by a pick-up going through the intersection.

The driver of the SUV, Demarais, was not wearing his seatbelt, he was ejected from his vehicle and died on scene.