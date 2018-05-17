Update: Dayton Vetoes Tax Bill

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Gov. Mark Dayton has vetoed a bill that would have aligned Minnesota's state tax code with federal changes passed last year.

The Democratic governor rejected the bill passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature with about 20 grade-school students standing behind him at a St. Paul school. Dayton said the bill tilted toward the wealthy and corporations.

But the governor also warned earlier this week that he wouldn't sign a tax bill without the Legislature addressing his request for emergency aid to schools.