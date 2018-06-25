UPDATE: Construction on Stearns County Highway 136 Delayed
ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County road construction project between St. Cloud and St. Augusta that was set to begin today has been pushed back by at least a week.
County Road 136 will be resurfaced between 33rd Street South in St. Cloud and County Road 115 in St. Augusta.
The two-and-a-half-mile stretch of 136 will remain open to traffic but will require lane closures. You should expect delays and consider taking alternate routes.
Weather depending, the work is expected to start next week and wrap up in late July or early August.