UPDATE: Construction on Stearns County Highway 136 Delayed

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County road construction project between St. Cloud and St. Augusta that was set to begin today has been pushed back by at least a week.

County Road 136 will be resurfaced between 33rd Street South in St. Cloud and County Road 115 in St. Augusta.

The two-and-a-half-mile stretch of 136 will remain open to traffic but will require lane closures. You should expect delays and consider taking alternate routes.