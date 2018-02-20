UPDATE: 3M to Pay $850 Million to Settle Chemicals Suit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ 3M Co. has agreed to pay the state of Minnesota $850 million to settle a case alleging the manufacturer damaged the state's natural resources and contaminated groundwater by disposing chemicals over decades.

Attorney General Lori Swanson announced the settlement Tuesday, a few hours after jury selection was halted on the day the trial was scheduled to begin.

Minnesota was seeking $5 billion from Maplewood, Minnesota-based 3M in a case that focused on the company's disposal of chemicals once used to make Scotchgard fabric protector and other products.