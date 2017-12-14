University of MN Moving Ahead with Nonresident Tuition Hike

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The University of Minnesota is proceeding with a 15-percent tuition hike for most nonresident students.

A committee of the Board of Regents endorsed the proposal Thursday. A final vote is expected Friday.

The proposal would boost tuition for out-of-state students to $28,734 next fall, an increase of about $3,700.

It would be the second double-digit increase in a row for out-of-state undergraduates, who saw tuition rise by 12.5 percent this fall.

Students from Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota and Manitoba would not be affected because of reciprocity agreements.

University President Eric Kaler recommended the increase. Kaler says this tuition price "reflects the value that a University of Minnesota degree can command in the marketplace.''

Critics worry that the out-of-state tuition hike may scare away potential recruits.