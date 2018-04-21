University of Minnesota Studying Where to Build Loon Center

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota and the National Loon Center Foundation are working to build a center for loon education and conservation.

The university's Department of Applied Economics is conducting a feasibility study to see if the national loon center should be built in Crosslake.

Researchers say Crosslake is a good location because it's a natural habitat for loons and would benefit from additional conservation work.

The loon center will promote the protection of the area's natural resources and loon population, experts said. It will also educate the community about the aquatic birds.