University of Minnesota Hope Bison Herd Will Help Ecosystem

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- University of Minnesota officials hope a herd of bison will help restore a threatened ecosystem in a nature reserve.

More than 30 bulls were released into the 200-acre Cedar Creek Ecosystem Science Reserve in East Bethel on June 13. There are no wild bison in the area. The herd of two-year-old bulls is from a ranch in Wisconsin.

Cedar Creek director David Tilman says the bison program is part of a larger initiative to restore the oak savanna ecosystem.

Post-doctoral ecology researcher Chad Zirbel says bison feed on grass, which creates room for oak trees to grow.