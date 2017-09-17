University of Minnesota Fraternities Struggle to Fill Rooms

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Some fraternity houses near the University of Minnesota are struggling to attract members to fill their rooms despite increased membership.

Greek houses are struggling to attract tenants even though more than 10 percent of the university's students participate in Greek life.

Some fraternity presidents say the development of multiple luxury apartment complexes near campuses may be keeping members from living in fraternity houses.

Phi Sigma Kappa President Garrett Caddes says fraternity houses are older and don't have the same amenities the new apartments offer.

Chi Psi President Dylan Marvel says a fraternity's budget decreases if it doesn't have a certain number of members living in the house.

Chapters make the most money from members who pay house dues, which cover programming expenses, utilities, meal plans and rent.