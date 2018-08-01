Union Calls for More Prison Officers After Guard’s Death

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ The union representing Minnesota corrections employees is calling for more prison officers and changes to inmate discipline rules following a prison guard's death last month.

Union President John Hillyard says statewide worker shortages are leading to more attacks on officers and unsafe conditions for other workers.

The union is also asking for changes to policies when inmates attack a prison employee.

The Department of Corrections says a review indicates the need for 150 more officers across facilities in Minnesota.

Officer Joseph Gomm died after an inmate allegedly attacked him at the Stillwater state prison. Corrections officials confirm Gomm was the only officer supervising inmates taking vocational classes that teach welding and other skills.

The union previously has said that prisons are understaffed and officers are unequipped for the job.