Two Teens Taken to the Hospital After Early Morning Rollover
MOTLEY -- Two teenagers were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after rolling their vehicle in Morrison County.
The incident happened just after 3:00 a.m. on Highway 10, one mile south of Motley.
Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says 17-year-old Emily Bellware, of Detroit Lakes, was heading north on Highway 10 when she lost control of her vehicle, went off the road and hit a large snowbank, causing her vehicle to roll.
The vehicle came to a rest upside down. Authorities say her passenger, 19-year-old Hunter Hagen, from Detroit Lakes, was able to get out on his own, while Bellware was trapped.
She was later freed and both teenagers were taken to Staples Hospital with unknown injuries.