Two Teens Taken to the Hospital After Early Morning Rollover

MOTLEY -- Two teenagers were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after rolling their vehicle in Morrison County.

The incident happened just after 3:00 a.m. on Highway 10, one mile south of Motley.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says 17-year-old Emily Bellware , of Detroit Lakes, was heading north on Highway 10 when she lost control of her vehicle, went off the road and hit a large snowbank, causing her vehicle to roll.

The vehicle came to a rest upside down. Authorities say her passenger, 19-year-old Hunter Hagen , from Detroit Lakes, was able to get out on his own, while Bellware was trapped.

She was later freed and both teenagers were taken to Staples Hospital with unknown injuries.