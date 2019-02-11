Two Taken to Hospital in Stearns County Crash

ST. CLOUD -- Two people were taken to the hospital after crashing their vehicle Monday morning.

The incident happened at 9:40 a.m. on I-94 near Opportunity Drive in St. Cloud.

The Minnesota state patrol says 71-year-old Marie Montgomery , of St. Cloud, was heading east when she hit an ice patch, went off the road and struck a cable barrier.

Montgomery and her passenger, 73-year-old Timothy Montgomery of St. Cloud, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.