Two St. Cloud men Arrested After Alleged Gun Incident

ST. CLOUD -- Two St. Cloud men were arrested Friday on gun-related charges after they allegedly firing a gun near Electrolux.

The St. Cloud Police say they were called on a gun complaint around 2:15 p.m. to the manufacturer on the north side of town. Security saw two men walking, one with a gun, into a gas station. When police arrived, they had left the gas station and were walking down the street, one of the men attempted to hide something under a vehicle in the Electrolux lot after seeing officers in the area.

Police identified the men as 20-year-old Derrick Wilkerson and 23-year-old Jorge Fernandez , both of St. Cloud. Both Wilkerson and Fernandez allegedly fired a pistol near the railroad tracks next to Electrolux.

Wilkerson is facing charges of being a felon in possession of a gun and reckless discharge of a gun. Fernandez is facing charges of reckless discharge of a firearm.