Two Sent To The Hospital After Sherburne County Crash

ST. CLOUD -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash in Sherburne County Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened on Highway 10 at Highway 301 in St. Cloud.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 20-year-old Kayla Teich was in the median of Highway 10 going west onto Highway 301, when she pulled out in front of another car and the two crashed.

Teich was not hurt. Her passenger, 35-year-old Jamie Chlan of St. Cloud, was taken to St. Cloud hospital with non-life threatening injuries.