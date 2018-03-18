ELK RIVER -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Elk River. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:40 p.m. on Saturday.

A Ford was crossing Highway 10 to go Northbound on Jarvis when the vehicle pulled out in front of a Mazda traveling Westbound on Highway 10. The Mazda then slid into the Cadillac which was Southbound on Jarvis to go Westbound on Highway 10.

Fifty-year-old Susann Harff of Dayton was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sixty-one-year-old Roxanne Stoltz of Wadena was also taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.