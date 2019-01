WILLMAR -- Two men were hurt in a crash in Willmar. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A pickup driven by 67-year-old Michael Pillatzki of Willmar was stopped on Highway 71 near 120th Avenue Southeast waiting to turn left when he was rear-ended by a van.

The driver of the van, 33-year-old Chad Hayes of Apple Valley and Pillatzki were taken to Rice Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.