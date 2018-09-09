Two Men Hospitalized After Pickup Blows Tire

OTSEGO -- Two men were brought to the hospital after the pickup they were in blew a tire.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 94 near Otsego.

The pick-up pulling a trailer blew a tire, went into the ditch, rolled, and came to a rest upside down.

The driver 23-year-old Tyler Graham of Maple Grove and his passenger 23-year-old Alex Gieske of Sheboygan, Wisconsin were both taken to North Memorial Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.